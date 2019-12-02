Morgan Stanley resets Neutral stance on Chinese online firms

Morgan Stanley has gone Neutral on a number of Chinese communications services names, meaning upgrades for some and cuts for others.

Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) is up 2.6% premarket in U.S. trading after the firm raised it to Equal Weight. It set its price target on the ADRs to $10, implying 4.7% upside.

Meanwhile it's started coverage of iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) at Equal Weight, warning of tapering growth in Chinese online video coming alongside "lukewarm" ad demand in the near term. It has a $20 price target vs. a current $19.15; shares are down 0.4% premarket.