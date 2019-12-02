Akari up 28% premarket on advancement of nomacopan

Thinly traded nano cap Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) is up 28% premarket on robust volume on the heels of its design of a two-part Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Coversin (nomacopan) in pediatric patients hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), an Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-tagged indication.

Part A will confirm the dosing scheme while Part B will assess the efficacy of the confirmed dosing regimen.

The trial should commence this month.

Concurrently, the company announced results on six paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients receiving nomacopan in a long-term Phase 2 study. All are transfusion-independent after being transfusion-dependent at entry.