Akari up 28% premarket on advancement of nomacopan

Dec. 02, 2019 9:22 AM ETAkari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX)AKTXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) is up 28% premarket on robust volume on the heels of its design of a two-part Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Coversin (nomacopan) in pediatric patients hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), an Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-tagged indication.
  • Part A will confirm the dosing scheme while Part B will assess the efficacy of the confirmed dosing regimen.
  • The trial should commence this month.
  • Concurrently, the company announced results on six paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients receiving nomacopan in a long-term Phase 2 study. All are transfusion-independent after being transfusion-dependent at entry.
