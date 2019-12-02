Oppenheimer confident on Domino's into 2020
Dec. 02, 2019 9:28 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)DPZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Oppenheimer hikes its price target on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and keeps it set as one of its top picks into 2020 even after the strong recent share price rally.
- "Our analysis highlights drivers for accelerating SSS, best-in-class EBITDA growth and improving investor sentiment in 2020—all supporting our increased price target to $325. Not to be overlooked are DPZ's superior franchisee economics which fuels unmatched unit growth and advanced share gain flexibility. We take an upside bias to Street's '20 financial forecasts, believe relative valuation remains attractive and soon anticipate a new large share repurchase."
- The firm's new price target of $325 on Outperform-rated DPZ is above the average sell-side adverage PT of $284.64.