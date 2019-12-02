Stocks start in the red on trade tensions

Dec. 02, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Stocks tilt lower at the open Dow, as Pres. Trump's decision to restore tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina dims investor optimism; Dow -0.1%, S&P -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.5%.
  • Early sentiment had been lifted by a better than expected reading on China's manufacturing activity in November and by Black Friday sales data in the U.S.
  • The Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index came in at a slightly stronger than expected 51.8 for November, while Black Friday online sales totaled a record $7.4B and are forecast to hit $9.4B on this Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics.
  • European bourses also slip into the red, with France's CAC -0.9%, Germany's DAX -0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
  • In the U.S., energy (+0.6%) leads the early S&P 500 sector standings, with WTI crude oil +2.3% to $56.45/bbl as Saudi Arabia reportedly looks to push OPEC for further production cuts, while the communication services (-0.5%) and real estate (-0.4%) sectors lag.
  • U.S. Treasury prices are lower, driving the two-year yield up 3 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield 6 bps higher to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 98.13.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.