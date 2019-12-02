Stocks start in the red on trade tensions
Dec. 02, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Stocks tilt lower at the open Dow, as Pres. Trump's decision to restore tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina dims investor optimism; Dow -0.1%, S&P -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.5%.
- Early sentiment had been lifted by a better than expected reading on China's manufacturing activity in November and by Black Friday sales data in the U.S.
- The Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index came in at a slightly stronger than expected 51.8 for November, while Black Friday online sales totaled a record $7.4B and are forecast to hit $9.4B on this Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics.
- European bourses also slip into the red, with France's CAC -0.9%, Germany's DAX -0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
- In the U.S., energy (+0.6%) leads the early S&P 500 sector standings, with WTI crude oil +2.3% to $56.45/bbl as Saudi Arabia reportedly looks to push OPEC for further production cuts, while the communication services (-0.5%) and real estate (-0.4%) sectors lag.
- U.S. Treasury prices are lower, driving the two-year yield up 3 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield 6 bps higher to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 98.13.