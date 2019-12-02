Yandex governance plan has ISS support
- Yandex (YNDX -2.3%) has won support from influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services for its plan to form its public interest foundation.
- The company's board had recommended the foundation among targeted amendments to its governance structure in November.
- That PIF would have no economic rights but hold limited governance rights; it would take over the company's Priority Share (currently held by Sberbank) and then be able to block the accumulation by a single entity of shares making up a 10% interest (down from the current threshold of 25%).
- The PIF could also make binding nominations of two directors on the 12-person board.