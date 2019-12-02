Yandex says governance plan has ISS support

Yandex (YNDX -2.3% ) says it's won support from influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services for its plan to form its public interest foundation.

The company's board had recommended the foundation among targeted amendments to its governance structure in November.

That PIF would have no economic rights but hold limited governance rights; it would take over the company's Priority Share (currently held by Sberbank) and then be able to block the accumulation by a single entity of shares making up a 10% interest (down from the current threshold of 25%).

The PIF could also make binding nominations of two directors on the 12-person board.