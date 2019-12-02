Garrett sues Honeywell over asbestos indemnity

Garrett Motion (GTX +2.9% ) has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York against Honeywell (HON -1.2% ) following "unsuccessful efforts to reach a negotiated solution with Honeywell’s executive team to avoid litigation."

"The lawsuit arises from Honeywell's unilateral imposition of an unusual 30-year Indemnification Agreement on Garrett immediately prior to the spinoff of Garrett in October 2018," according to a press release. "This agreement, which was not negotiated at arm’s-length, requires Garrett to compensate Honeywell for payments relating to asbestos exposure arising from Honeywell’s legacy Bendix automotive brake business, including payments relating to punitive damages and defense costs."