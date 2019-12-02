Brooks drops after 10-K filing delay

In a filing, Brooks Automation (BRKS -5.1% ) reveals it isn't able to submit its 10-K within the prescribed time period. The company expects to file within the 15-day extension period.

Brooks says management is reviewing the timing of revenue recognition related to a product shipped from a Semiconductor Solutions Group contract manufacturer, which represents about $1M in revenue. Management and the board Audit Committee are also looking into the recognition timing of similar transactions.

In the 10-K, Brooks expects to report management's conclusion of a material weakness in internal controls related to revenue recorded as a business unit within the Brooks Life Sciences segment.