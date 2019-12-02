DexCom down 2% on G6 app glitches

The broad market's selloff notwithstanding, DexCom (DXCM -2.2% ) slips on below-average volume in early trade. Canaccord's Kyle Rose says the company experienced "technical issues" with its remote monitoring feature within the G6 app over the weekend, adding that the problems should not be a long-term concern for the company, "at least not yet."

The stock was due for some sort of pullback considering its 48% gallop since early November after its Q3 beat.

Update: The WSJ reports that parents of young children using the G6 monitor stated that blood sugar readings have not been able to be shared remotely since early Saturday (the monitor's communication with the patient's smartphone or datareader is unaffected). CEO Kevin Sayer will issue an update when more information is available.