Newmont to launch $1B stock buyback program

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM +1.2% ) opens with a solid gain after announcing a $1B stock buyback program over the next 12 months, implying a repurchase of as much as 26M shares, or ~3.2% of shares outstanding.

NEM also says it will sell its 19.9% stake in Continental Gold in connection with Zijin Mining's proposed deal to buy the company; combined with the sale of a convertible bond, NEM expects to receive $260M.

Also, NEM guides 2020 attributable gold production of 6.7M oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $975/oz., and forecasts attributable gold production of 6.5M-7M oz. through 2024.