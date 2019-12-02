Raytheon's new dismounted soldier training simulator

Raytheon (RTN -0.6% ) unveiled a new immersive military training product today at I/ITSEC, the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event.

The Synthetic Training Environment Soldier Virtual Trainer, or STE SVT, uses virtual reality to train squads of soldiers in multiple scenarios while using real and virtual weapons.

"We are blending our understanding of training with emerging technologies – augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and big data – to connect and secure military training like never before," said Bob Williams, vice president of Global Training Solutions at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.