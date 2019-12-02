Airbnb recorded 'big profit' in Q3 - report

Dec. 02, 2019 10:41 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Airbnb's (AIRB) Q3 profit might not be enough to offset the heavy losses in H1, according to The Information sources.
  • Sources say Airbnb investors are studying the company's expenses as it prepares to go public next year, which could lead to the company making cuts.
  • The information is included in a broader article about the belt-tightening in Silicon Valley after the failed WeWork IPO.
  • Related: In October, The Information reported that Airbnb's Q1 operating losses more than doubled Y/Y to $306M.
