Airbnb recorded 'big profit' in Q3 - report
Dec. 02, 2019 10:41 AM ET By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Airbnb's (AIRB) Q3 profit might not be enough to offset the heavy losses in H1, according to The Information sources.
- Sources say Airbnb investors are studying the company's expenses as it prepares to go public next year, which could lead to the company making cuts.
- The information is included in a broader article about the belt-tightening in Silicon Valley after the failed WeWork IPO.
- Related: In October, The Information reported that Airbnb's Q1 operating losses more than doubled Y/Y to $306M.