Airbnb recorded 'big profit' in Q3 - report

Airbnb's (AIRB) Q3 profit might not be enough to offset the heavy losses in H1, according to The Information sources.

Sources say Airbnb investors are studying the company's expenses as it prepares to go public next year, which could lead to the company making cuts.

The information is included in a broader article about the belt-tightening in Silicon Valley after the failed WeWork IPO.

Related: In October, The Information reported that Airbnb's Q1 operating losses more than doubled Y/Y to $306M.