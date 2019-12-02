Morgan Stanley lifts PT on Energizer

Morgan Stanley says it's walked away from Energizer's (ENR -0.6% ) Investor Day event with increased confidence on the company's FY20 guidance.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian and team raise the FY22 EBITDA/EPS estimate on Energizer by ~5% amid the higher conviction on the mid-term outlook.

MS also lifts its price target on Equalweight-rated Energizer to $50 from $46. The PT is ~9.5X the pro-forma FY20 EV/EBITDA estimate, but still trails the sell-side average PT of $57.18.

Previously: Energizer shakes off JPMorgan's bear call (Nov. 25)