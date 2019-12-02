Morgan Stanley lifts PT on Energizer

Dec. 02, 2019 10:55 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)ENRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley says it's walked away from Energizer's (ENR -0.6%) Investor Day event with increased confidence on the company's FY20 guidance.
  • Analyst Dara Mohsenian and team raise the FY22 EBITDA/EPS estimate on Energizer by ~5% amid the higher conviction on the mid-term outlook.
  • MS also lifts its price target on Equalweight-rated Energizer to $50 from $46. The PT is ~9.5X the pro-forma FY20 EV/EBITDA estimate, but still trails the sell-side average PT of $57.18.
  • Previously: Energizer shakes off JPMorgan's bear call (Nov. 25)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.