Oi looking to propose debt sale soon - report

|About: Oi S.A. (OIBR.C)|By:, SA News Editor

Oi's (NYSE:OIBR.C) chief financial officer has told investors that the company is looking to structure a potential sale of 2.5B reais ($591M) in guaranteed debt, Bloomberg reports.

Camille Faria also said the company is looking at a bridge loan of up to $600M (firm commitment of $400M) in case market conditions aren't set for the debt sale.

Meanwhile, the company's ruled out a capital increase for now, and financial advisers are assessing the value of its mobile business and starting sales proceedings, COO Rodrigo Abreu says.

