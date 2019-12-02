Crude oil, energy names jump on talk of further OPEC supply cuts

The S&P energy sector (XLE +0.3% ) is bucking the downward slide in the broader market as January WTI crude oil +1.6% to $56.05/bbl, topping its 50-day moving average of $55.59/bbl.

The sector is rebounding from last week's 1.6% loss while the S&P 500 rose 1% to a new all-time high.

Crude's spike comes after the release of better than expected manufacturing PMI readings from China but has eased off earlier highs after the U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for November came in below expectations.

Also, Saudi Arabia reportedly will push to extend production cuts to at least June 2020 at this week's OPEC meeting.

Five of the top six gainers on the S&P 500 are oil and gas names: MRO +2.7% , XEC +2.2% , HFC +1.9% , HP +1.9% , NOV +1.8% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DWT, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, BGR, DRIP, DBO, ERY, FENY, DIG, NDP, OILU, DTO, FIF, IYE, USL, DUG, IEO, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, CRAK