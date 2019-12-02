Concert Pharma launches mid-stage study of CTP-692 in schizophrenia
Dec. 02, 2019 11:13 AM ETConcert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE)CNCEBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE -3.4%) initiates a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CTP-692 for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia.
- The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in a schizophrenia symptom scale called PANSS at week 12. Topline results should be available in about a year.
- CTP-692 is a deuterium-modified form of an amino acid called D-serine. The company says it has the potential to restore NMDA receptor activity in key areas of the brain in schizophrenia sufferers, adding that it will be initially developed as an adjunctive therapy with standard antipsychotic medications.