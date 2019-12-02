Donaldson Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $699.34M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dci has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.