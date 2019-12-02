Bank of Montreal Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.41 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.86B (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bmo has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.