Workday Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $920.65M (+23.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Workday Looks To Maintain Recent Upside Momentum After Earnings