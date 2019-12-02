Marvell Technology Group Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-48.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $660.94M (-22.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRVL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward.