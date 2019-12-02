Amazon testing cheaper warehouses - Bloomberg

Amazon (AMZN -1.8% ) is testing a new inventory storage service called Amazon Storage and Replenishment, according to documents viewed by Bloomberg.

The service aims to solve two problems during the busy holiday season: decluttering AMZN's more expensive storage facilities and keeping extra inventory nearby.

Amazon invited third-party merchants who use its Fulfillment By Amazon logistics service to try the new program.

Storage and Replenishment shows Amazon moving to control the "middle mile" after expanding its network of delivery partners for the "last mile" between its facilities and customer homes.