Cortexyme up 27% ahead of Evercore event
Dec. 02, 2019 11:41 AM ETCortexyme, Inc. (CRTX)CRTXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Thinly traded Cortexyme (CRTX +27.3%) is up on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 177K shares, ahead of tomorrow's fireside chat by CEO Casey Lynch at Evercore ISI's HealthCONx Conference in Boston at 2 pm ET.
- The company's lead candidate is COR388, a brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- Gingipains are toxic enzymes secreted by a certain bacterium present in 90% of the brains of AD sufferers.
- A Phase 2/3 study, GAIN, is in process.