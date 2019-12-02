Cortexyme up 27% ahead of Evercore event

  • Thinly traded Cortexyme (CRTX +27.3%) is up on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 177K shares, ahead of tomorrow's fireside chat by CEO Casey Lynch at Evercore ISI's HealthCONx Conference in Boston at 2 pm ET.
  • The company's lead candidate is COR388, a brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).
  • Gingipains are toxic enzymes secreted by a certain bacterium present in 90% of the brains of AD sufferers.
  • A Phase 2/3 study, GAIN, is in process.
