Exxon shelves plans for Australian LNG import terminal

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.8% ) says it is scrapping plans to build a liquefied natural gas import terminal on Australia's Victorian coast after failing to secure long-term customers to underpin development.

XOM says it conducted an extensive study of the potential for importing LNG shipments but had not received sufficient market interest to advance the project.

XOM had seen the proposed import facility - one of several projects being considered on Australia's eastern seaboard by companies looking to feed a tight gas market - as one option to complement existing gas supply from its established production operations in the Gippsland Basin.