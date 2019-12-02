Cellcom Israel prepares for NIS 400M equity offering

Cellcom Israel slips (CEL -8% ) as the company prepares for a potential offering of NIS 280M and 2 series of options to purchase ordinary shares of ~NIS 120M, to the public in Israel and to certain institutional investors outside Israel.

The execution, timing, terms and amount have not yet been determined

Also, the Company's controlling shareholder has informed that if such offering will be effected, the Company's controlling shareholder intends to purchase such securities at least in an amount that shall allow it to keep its current holdings in the Company.