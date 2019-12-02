Starwood Property Trust gains after Wells Fargo callout

Wells Fargo initiates coverage on Starwood Property Trust (STWD +1% ) with an Outperform rating on its view that shares look cheap.

WF calls Starwood Properties Trust one of the best positioned commercial real estate finance companies that also has a history of successfully incubating new businesses. The price-to-book ratio on STWD is also highlighted as low in comparison to peers.

"We believe this discount is too wide even when factoring in a complexity discount; STWD's div yield of ~8% is 600+ bps over the 10-yr yield vs historical 250-350 pre-crisis periods," notes the firm.

"Tactically, we like the stocks towards year end/Jan as deal flow is seasonally high and spreads can tend to tighten in Jan."