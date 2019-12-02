Lands' End Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Dec. 02, 2019 5:30 PM ETLands' End, Inc. (LE)LEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $349.77M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.