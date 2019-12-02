Salesforce.com Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.45B (+31.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Salesforce.com Earnings Preview: Despite Solid Fundamentals, The Stock Has Lagged Overall Market In 2019