Husky Energy cuts C$500M from capex plan

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -0.9% ) says it is cutting planned capital spending for 2020-21 by C$500M from earlier guidance due to "changing market conditions."

For 2020, Husky trims C$100M from its capex guidance for 2020 to C$3.2B-C$3.4B while slashing 2021 spending by C$400M.

The company says 2020 spending will focus on its Lloyd thermal project portfolio, its Liuhua 29-1 offshore project in China and construction of the West White Rose Project in the Atlantic region.

Husky also expects average upstream production in 2020 to rise ~4% Y/Y to 295K-310K boe/day and climb 10% in 2021 as new projects come on stream.