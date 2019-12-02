Husky Energy cuts C$500M from capex plan

Dec. 02, 2019 12:07 PM ETHusky Energy Inc. (HUSKF)HUSKFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -0.9%) says it is cutting planned capital spending for 2020-21 by C$500M from earlier guidance due to "changing market conditions."
  • For 2020, Husky trims C$100M from its capex guidance for 2020 to C$3.2B-C$3.4B while slashing 2021 spending by C$400M.
  • The company says 2020 spending will focus on its Lloyd thermal project portfolio, its Liuhua 29-1 offshore project in China and construction of the West White Rose Project in the Atlantic region.
  • Husky also expects average upstream production in 2020 to rise ~4% Y/Y to 295K-310K boe/day and climb 10% in 2021 as new projects come on stream.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.