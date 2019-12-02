Campbell Soup seen having soup shortfall

Wells Fargo previews Campbell Soup (CPB +0.4% ) ahead of the food company's FQ1 earning report due out on Wednesday.

"We think net sales may trail consensus given the impact of a later Thanksgiving on soup shipments," warns the firm.

Wells also points to profit pressure from October's UK snacks divestiture and Partner Brands distribution declines in the snacks segment.

Analyst John Baumgartner and team expect Campbell Soup to reiterate FY20 guidance.

Wells Fargo keeps a Market Perform rating on CPB and price target of $45 into the earnings print.