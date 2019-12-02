BofA examines Sprint/T-Mobile odds as trial looms

With a trial set to begin next Monday over several states' challenge to the proposed merger of T-Mobile (TMUS -1.6% ) and Sprint (S -5.1% ), time for settling the deal is growing short (if it's possible at all to come to terms with New York Attorney General Letitia James, leading the states).

It's difficult to evaluate the deal's chances looking at Sprint's price, BofA's David Barden says, noting that it's conflating the odds of success with a renegotiated price.

The states likely have a strong case going into the trial, he notes, but the high-yield market appears more positive on the merger's success (pricing in an 80% chance) than the equity market (around 50%, he says).