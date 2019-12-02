Russia, China flip switch on huge gas pipeline, cementing stronger ties

  • Russia has started supplying natural gas to China via the 1,865-mile Power of Siberia pipeline, Russia's most significant energy project since the collapse of the Soviet Union and a symbol of its diplomatic pivot to the east at a time of worsening relations with the west.
  • In China, the pipeline will run 3,175 miles from Heilongjiang province in the northeast to Shanghai.
  • The $55B deal between Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and China's CNPC (NYSE:PTR) - reached in 2014 after the U.S. and European Union moved to punish Russia for taking control of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula - eventually will allow for 38B cm/year in gas supplies to China via the pipeline that crosses Siberia to the Chinese border, a project expected to last for three decades and to generate $400B for the Russian government.
