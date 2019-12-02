Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT +1.4% ) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, PHALCON-EE, evaluating lead drug vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker, for the treatment of erosive esophagitis (EE), a type of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) characterized by erosion in the gastric mucosa caused by acid reflux from the stomach.

The first phase of the study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of a once-daily (QD) 20 mg dose of vonoprazan compared to lansoprazole 30 mg QD for the healing of EE for up to eight weeks. The second phase of the trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of vonoprazan 10 mg QD and 20 mg QD compared to lansoprazole 15 mg QD for the maintenance healing of EE for 24 weeks. Both phases will also evaluate the effect of vonoprazan on heartburn symptoms.

The estimated primary completion date of the 1,000-subject study is July 2021.