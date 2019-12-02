Amazon debuts Transcribe Medical

Amazon (AMZN -1.6% ) introduces the machine learning-backed virtual medical scribe at the AWS re:Invent event.

Transcribe Medical provides real-time transcribing for doctor-patient interactions and places the transcription into the medical record. Unlike many voice transcription services, doctors don't have to say punctuation commands like "comma" or "full stop."

The completed transcription can be fed downstream to ER systems or AWS services like AWS Comprehend Medical.

Transcribe Medical is HIPAA compliant and scales with the user's needs, meaning paying for what's actually needed instead of a licensing fee.

Amazon Transcribe Medical is now available for AWS customers in the United States.