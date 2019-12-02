Just Energy amends senior debt covenant, suspends preferred dividend

Just Energy (JE -12.9% ) plunges after saying it will suspend the dividend payment on its Series A preferred shares until it is permitted to declare and pay dividends under new agreements governing its facilities.

JE says it has amended its senior secured credit facility to increase the senior debt to EBITDA covenant ratio to 2-to-1 from 1.5-to-1 and its senior unsecured term loan facility to increase the senior debt to EBITDA covenant ratio to 2.15-to-1 from 1.65-to-1.

JE says the agreements governing both facilities were changed to restrict the declaration and payment of dividends on its 8.5% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares until the company's senior debt to EBITDA ratio is no more than 1.5-to-1 for two consecutive fiscal quarters.