Charter offers senior secured notes due 2050

Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital, subsidiaries of Charter Communications (CHTR +0.3% ) intends to offer senior secured fixed rate notes due 2050, forming a part of the same series of 4.800% Senior Secured $1.5B Notes issued on October 24, 2019.

Charter intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter or common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, as well as repaying certain indebtedness, which may include all or a portion of the Issuers' 3.579% Senior Secured Notes due 2020.