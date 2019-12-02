Steel names on the move after Trump tariffs

Steel stocks are higher following Pres. Trump's renewal of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Argentina and Brazil: AKS +5.9% , TMST +4.3% , X +3% , STLD +1.4% , NUE +0.3% .

Shares of Brazilian steelmakers also are up: SID +3.9% , GGB +1.9% .

"Argentina [tariffs] will not be that impactful to steel. But the new tariff on Brazil will raise the delivered costs of semi-finished steel for ArcelorMittal (MT -1.4% ) in Alabama which imports slabs from Brazil," steel analyst Aldo Mazzaferro tells Barron's, adding that MT is the company most hurt by trade restrictions from Brazil.

Brazil, along with Australia, dominates the global trade in steelmaking iron ore and ranks ninth in the world in steel output, producing ~40M mt/year.

On the flip side, Commercial Metals (CMC +1.1% ) is among the companies set to benefit from the curbs on Brazilian steel shipments, says BMO analyst Colin Hamilton.

ETF: SLX