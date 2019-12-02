Steel names on the move after Trump tariffs
- Steel stocks are higher following Pres. Trump's renewal of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Argentina and Brazil: AKS +5.9%, TMST +4.3%, X +3%, STLD +1.4%, NUE +0.3%.
- Shares of Brazilian steelmakers also are up: SID +3.9%, GGB +1.9%.
- "Argentina [tariffs] will not be that impactful to steel. But the new tariff on Brazil will raise the delivered costs of semi-finished steel for ArcelorMittal (MT -1.4%) in Alabama which imports slabs from Brazil," steel analyst Aldo Mazzaferro tells Barron's, adding that MT is the company most hurt by trade restrictions from Brazil.
- Brazil, along with Australia, dominates the global trade in steelmaking iron ore and ranks ninth in the world in steel output, producing ~40M mt/year.
- On the flip side, Commercial Metals (CMC +1.1%) is among the companies set to benefit from the curbs on Brazilian steel shipments, says BMO analyst Colin Hamilton.
- ETF: SLX