Delivery giants put to the test

FedEx (FDX -0.6% ), UPS (UPS -0.7% ) and the U.S. Postal Service are expected to collectively deliver more than 2B packages in a narrow period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The tight window this year adds to the pressure of any operational hiccups or winter storms hurting holiday execution and potentially profit.

"We think that the set-up for the parcel carriers is as tricky as we’ve ever encountered," says Citi transportation analyst Christian Wetherbee. He also notes that delivery companies may turn back excess packages over the projected amounts this year with an eye on avoiding costly snags.