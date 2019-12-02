Potential Netflix reach keeps growing

Netflix (NFLX -1.9% ) is available to more more than 300M pay TV subscribers around the world, with more than 50M of those potential subscribers having become available just this year, according to a report from Ampere Analysis.

Central America, South America, Asia Pacific and Central and Eastern Europe are all seen as markets where Netflix can add subscribers through pay-TV onboarding deals. India is of special interest to Netflix, with less than 1% of all pay-TV households in the nation currently subscribed to Netflix.

Lately, bullish-leaning NFLX analysts have been pointing to the global growth opportunities, while bearish-leaning analysts have been fixated on the impact of Disney+ and other new streaming competition.