Centerra halts Kumtor operations as two workers missing after rockfall
Dec. 02, 2019 1:54 PM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU)
- Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF -11.7%) says it has halted open pit mining operations and is re-evaluating its mine plan at its Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, as two workers are missing after a "significant rock movement."
- The company says the incident happened at the Lysii waste rock dump and it continues to search for the workers in "very challenging circumstances."
- The Kyrgyz government has said the Kumtor mine would produce 18.2 metric tons of gold this year, topping an earlier forecast of 16.6-17.6 mt.