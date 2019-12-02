Centerra halts Kumtor operations as two workers missing after rockfall

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF -11.7% ) says it has halted open pit mining operations and is re-evaluating its mine plan at its Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, as two workers are missing after a "significant rock movement."

The company says the incident happened at the Lysii waste rock dump and it continues to search for the workers in "very challenging circumstances."

The Kyrgyz government has said the Kumtor mine would produce 18.2 metric tons of gold this year, topping an earlier forecast of 16.6-17.6 mt.