Vale updates estimates at investor day

Vale (VALE +3.2% ) says it expects iron ore production to recover in the coming years from a sharp drop after the Brumadinho dam burst, rising to 390M-400M metric tons in 2022 from 340M mt in 2020 while anticipating $5B in capital spending in 2020-21.

In an investor presentation, Vale also guides for 2022 EBITDA of $15.5B-$23.5B and free cash flow of $7B-$14B.

Vale also says it will suspend disposals of its Brucutu mine into the Laranjeiras dam for as long as two months, reducing the mine's iron ore production by 1.5M mt/month.

Finally, the company says it will set targets on reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from its products even after they have been sold, and will target net-zero emissions by 2050.