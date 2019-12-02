WTO rules against EU in Airbus-Boeing case

The World Trade Organization rejects claims by the European Union that subsidies to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aren't still taking place, ruling instead that the A350 has cost Boeing (NYSE:BA) sales and damaged its market-share prospects.

The decision is the latest development in a trade battle over aircraft sold by Airbus and Boeing. The U.S. won the right to impose tariffs on $7.5B worth of EU imports in its case against Airbus, while a similar case for retaliatory tariffs on Boeing imports will be heard by the EU next year.