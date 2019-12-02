GS Acquisition in talks to buy Vertiv for $5B-plus - Reuters

GS Acquisition Holdings (GSAH +0.9% ), led by former Honeywell CEO David Cote and backed by Goldman Sachs, is in talks to buy U.S. backup power equipment firm Vertiv for more than $5B including debt, Reuters reports.

GS Acquisition could use the money it raised in last year's IPO, in addition to debt financing, to acquire Vertiv from P-E firm Platinum Equity, according to the report.

Vertiv is the former network power business of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), which Platinum Equity acquired three years ago for ~$4B; EMR kept a minority interest in the company.