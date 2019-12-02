Cyber Monday looks to have delivered

Early reads on Cyber Monday indicate that consumers are spending heavily as anticipated.

Winter storms over the eastern part of the U.S. are also boosting Cyber Monday sales, according to retail analysts.

Earlier today, Adobe Analytics stuck with its forecast for a 19% rise in Cyber Monday sales to $9.4B, while other estimates show over 20% growth. While the bulk of online shopping today is still to come, there is a general consensus that expectations will be met.

Americans already spent $7.4B (+20%) on Black Friday and $4.2B (+15%) on Thanksgiving this year as the later dates on the calendar are believed to have motivated consumers to take action.

Tomorrow's update from the National Retail Federation will be closely watched to see if the overall holiday spending forecast is changed.

