Cyber Monday looks to have delivered

Dec. 02, 2019 2:48 PM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Early reads on Cyber Monday indicate that consumers are spending heavily as anticipated.
  • Winter storms over the eastern part of the U.S. are also boosting Cyber Monday sales, according to retail analysts.
  • Earlier today, Adobe Analytics stuck with its forecast for a 19% rise in Cyber Monday sales to $9.4B, while other estimates show over 20% growth. While the bulk of online shopping today is still to come, there is a general consensus that expectations will be met.
  • Americans already spent $7.4B (+20%) on Black Friday and $4.2B (+15%) on Thanksgiving this year as the later dates on the calendar are believed to have motivated consumers to take action.
  • Tomorrow's update from the National Retail Federation will be closely watched to see if the overall holiday spending forecast is changed.
