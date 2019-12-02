Cyber Monday looks to have delivered
- Early reads on Cyber Monday indicate that consumers are spending heavily as anticipated.
- Winter storms over the eastern part of the U.S. are also boosting Cyber Monday sales, according to retail analysts.
- Earlier today, Adobe Analytics stuck with its forecast for a 19% rise in Cyber Monday sales to $9.4B, while other estimates show over 20% growth. While the bulk of online shopping today is still to come, there is a general consensus that expectations will be met.
- Americans already spent $7.4B (+20%) on Black Friday and $4.2B (+15%) on Thanksgiving this year as the later dates on the calendar are believed to have motivated consumers to take action.
- Tomorrow's update from the National Retail Federation will be closely watched to see if the overall holiday spending forecast is changed.
